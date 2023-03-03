Coun Ian Hutchinson, who represents the Haltwhistle ward on Northumberland County Council, appeared at South East Northumberland Magistrates Court.

He admitted one count of driving a motor vehicle when above the legal limit for alcohol.

The councillor, who is from Hunter Avenue in Blyth, was on Plessey Avenue in Blyth when he was found to have 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Councillor Ian Hutchinson has quit as chairman of the council's licensing committee after being convicted of drink-driving.

The legal limit is 35mcgs.

Coun Hutchinson was fined £288, ordered to pay costs of £85 and handed a 12-month driving ban – although he was offered the opportunity to undertake a drink-driving course to reduce the ban.

Northumberland County Council has confirmed that the Conservative councillor has stepped down from his position as chairman of the council’s licensing committee.

A spokesman for the council said: “We can confirm Cllr Hutchinson has resigned from the licensing committee,” but declined to comment on the matter further.