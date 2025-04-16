Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland County Council respond to reports of fake letters about assisted dying circulating Alnwick and surrounding areas.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scam letters claim to be from the County Council and have been hand delivered to residents homes.The council have now urged anyone who receives one to bin the letters, which may be distressing.

One letter read: “Assisted dying – it’s the future. No need to live like a prisoner. Get out and get out of Alnwick which is now full of violent middle-class extras. See the bright white light forever. Drugs included. Your appointment date is whenever you want it to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council commented: “We’ve been made aware of a letter that has been hand delivered in the Alnwick area and surrounding villages over the last few days, which falsely claims to come from the County Council.

“This is a fake letter about assisted dying which some people might find distressing. Our advice is to bin it.”