A tenant has been evicted from his Northumberland County Council-owned property in Alnwick following multiple and significant complaints.

The local authority took action to take back possession of the home on Upper Barresdale in response to reports by neighbours and others in the community of drug dealing, serious anti-social behaviour, violence and noise by those visiting the property.

In July of last year, a three-month closure order was served on the property by North Northumbria Magistrates – during which time only the tenant and relevant professional persons were permitted to enter the house.

Following this, in December 2023 the tenant was arrested for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply. He was re-arrested in February 2024 for supplying of Class A drugs for which he has been charged and remanded in custody.

This is the second eviction that the county council has undertaken in a month as it clamps down on persistent anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for looking after our communities, said: “We received a high number of serious complaints from neighbours concerned about the continued acts of anti-social behaviour coming from this property, which is a clear and serious breach of his tenancy agreement with us.

“We placed a temporary closure order on the property to serve as a firm warning, but that went unheeded.

“This main is currently in prison and we have taken back possession of his home. It will now go to someone in genuine housing need.

“We are aware of the wider anti-social behaviour problems in Alnwick which have been the result of the actions of just a few people. Behaviour that ruins the safety and quality of life for other people in Northumberland will not be tolerated and we are continuing our quest to evict tenants who engage in serious anti-social behaviour. There is no place for them in our estates.”

Inspector Thomas Ashley, from Northumbria Police, said: “We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour which is seriously affecting the lives of neighbours and the wider community, and we hope our actions offer peace of mind to the local residents who have been affected by the serious nuisance.”

“By working hand-in-hand with our partners at the council, we will continue to tackle these issues and would always encourage residents to report them to us.”

Report anti-social behaviour online at nland.uk/ASB or call 0345 6006400. You can also call 101 (for non-urgent crime) at any time.