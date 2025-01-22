Northumberland County Council cracking down on tenancy fraud
Rigorous checks are made by Northumberland County Council’s fraud team and those who obtain a house by deception could face being taken off the Homefinder register, a fine or eviction.
If anyone's circumstances have changed since applying for housing, they should update their application as soon as possible.
Tenancy fraud occurs when social housing is not occupied by the named tenant or is sublet, when a home has been obtained by deception, or when succession has been wrongly claimed following the death of the lawful tenant.
Northumberland County Councils Corporate Fraud team works closely with the Homefinder team, who manage the applications and waiting list. A review of all active applications is underway to ensure only correct and up to date information is assessed.
Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “Tenancy fraud is not a victimless crime and those that commit fraud to gain access to social housing do so at the expense of those in genuine need.
“We take housing fraud very seriously and we will fully investigate every report of illegal subletting and tenancies obtained by deception. It is completely unfair that residents in desperate need of housing cannot have a home because of others abusing the system.”
Anyone who suspects any type of tenancy fraud is urged to report it in complete confidence by contacting their local council’s fraud team or the housing association who manages the property. If you are unsure who to contact, you can call Northumberland Council’s Fraud Hotline for advice on 01670 624359 or email via [email protected].