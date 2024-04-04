Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eric Anderson is the operator of Budle Farm Campsite and three holiday lets at Budle Cottages, near Bamburgh, which receive untreated drinking water from a natural spring.

He pleaded guilty to two charges in contravention of The Private Water Supplies (England) Regulations, 2016 at Newcastle Magistrates Court on March 28.

When environmental health officers from the county council’s public protection team carried out a routine water sampling test it was found to be contaminated with bacteria and not fit for public consumption.

An enforcement notice was served requiring the operator to place signage at all publicly accessible drinking water taps advising consumers to boil water prior to consumption or otherwise direct consumers to an alternative clean supply of drinking water.

The enforcement notice also required the operator to install a suitable water treatment system and to ensure that the installation was carried out by a competent water safety professional.

Mr Anderson did not comply with either of the requirements and pleaded guilty to the two offences of failing to comply with the requirements of a Regulation 18 notice served.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member with responsibility for looking after our communities at Northumberland County Council, said: “While we always wish to support local businesses, Mr Anderson failed to adhere to the legal notice he was served and had a complete disregard for public health.

“The campsite and holiday lets could be used by families with young children who would be at particular risk from drinking heavily contaminated water which could result in serious health consequences.

“We hope this prosecution serves as a warning that we will take a tough stance against anyone who thinks they are above the law and puts public health and safety at risk.”

Mr Anderson has subsequently been in contact with Northumbrian Water. They have agreed to quickly move the water supply from the private spring to their supply and he will fund this at his own expense.