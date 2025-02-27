Northumberland boy, 15, denies planning terrorism act

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 08:59 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 11:07 BST

A 15-year-old boy, from Northumberland, has denied planning an act of terrorism.

He was arrested on Thursday, February 20, as part of a pre-planned, intelligence led operation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Thursday, February 27.

He was remanded into youth detention accommodation and is set to appear at the Old Bailey on March 14.

General view of Westminster Magistrates Court in central London. Picture: Carl Court/AFP via Getty ImagesGeneral view of Westminster Magistrates Court in central London. Picture: Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images
The teenager has been charged with one count of engaging in conduct in preparation for committing acts of terrorism, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He is also accused of one offence of membership of a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The court heard he was involved with a far-right white supremacist group.

A residential property in Northumberland was also searched as part of the operation.

