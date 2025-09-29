Armed police arrested two men on a Northumberland street after a suspected gun threat.

Following an altercation on Gibson Street in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea on the afternoon of Sunday, September 28, police were called after reports of a man being threatened by another in possession of a firearm.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 3:30pm yesterday (Sunday) we received a report of a disturbance outside a premises on Gibson Street in the Newbiggin-by-the-Sea area of Northumberland.

“It was reported that a man had been threatened by another man in possession of a suspected firearm, from inside a property, after attempting to break up an altercation in the street.

Gibson Street, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.

“No-one is reported to have been injured in the incident.

“Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence. They remain in police custody at this time.

“Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by sending a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report form function on our website.

“Those who can’t contact us online should call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250928-0659.”