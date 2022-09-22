Since August 2021, Northern Trains’ services have been hit by 42 bricks, stones and rocks hurled from bridges and railway embankments.

Its carriages have also collided with 27 “substantial items” including shopping trolleys, pushchairs and bikes deliberately placed on railway lines.

The train operator, which runs services through Morpeth and into north Northumberland – has released the information, including a map showing the location of each incident, as part of an ongoing campaign to raise awareness of how dangerous this criminal activity is.

Just some of the items which have been placed on tracks used by Northern Trains. Carriages have been hit by 42 bricks, and 27 trolleys have been removed from railway lines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “It’s bewildering to think some people find targeting trains in this way is some kind of ‘sport’ – and the fact it’s happening more than once a week is shocking.

“Whilst the 69 affected services represent less than 0.01% of our annual fleet movements, the impact on those caught up in one of these events is significant.

“We know these attacks are rarely carried out by a ‘lone wolf’ and are more often the action of a group – where peer pressure and ‘group mob mentality’ can be a contributing factor.

“Our message to them is simple: this behaviour is reckless, it’s dangerous and it must stop.”

As part of Northern’s ongoing fleet upgrade, high-definition CCTV that can be monitored in real time by British Transport Police is being installed on its trains. They are also making use of the ‘what3words’ system to identify the exact location of any activity. Footage and geographical data will be supplied by Northern to the police to assist with any criminal prosecutions.

Acting Supt Lorna McEwan said: “Obstructing the railway is a stupid, reckless and mindless act. Placing items on the line or throwing rocks and stones at passing trains risks the lives of passengers and rail staff.

"Safety on the railway is our priority. This is not a harmless prank - it is criminal, it is dangerous, and we will prosecute those responsible."