Train operator Northern is installing 612 new cameras and updating a total of 1,094 across its network to provide even safer journeys for customers.

Local stations involved in the scheme are Alnmouth, Morpeth, Cramlington, Hexham and Stocksfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is paramount and we are doing all we can to provide them with the safest possible environment.

CCTV cameras are being installed at Alnmouth and Morpeth railway stations.

“CCTV helps discourage anti-social and criminal behaviour and, when problematic behaviour persists, can be crucial in providing evidence to the police that enables offenders to be brought to justice.”

In 2022, Northern completed the roll-out of 7,000 HD CCTV cameras on-board its fleet of trains, footage from which can be viewed by British Transport Police in real time.