North Tyneside paedophile jailed for nine years for grooming and raping schoolgirl

A 45-year-old man is starting a nine-year jail term after being convicted of grooming and raping a teenage girl in North Tyneside.

By Craig Buchan
Published 11th May 2023, 13:30 BST- 2 min read

Richard Park, of no fixed abode, was sentenced by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.

The court was told he had been contacting his 15-year-old victim on social media before meeting her in North Tyneside in January 2020, where he forced her to perform a sex act on him in his car.

The victim bravely contacted Northumbria Police to inform them of what Park had done and share the numerous messages he had sent her online.

Richard Park was convicted of rape at Newcastle Crown Court.Richard Park was convicted of rape at Newcastle Crown Court.
Following his arrest, Park denied that any physical contact had taken place between him and the victim, but he was charged with rape of a female under 16, engaging in sexual communications with a child, and child grooming.

He denied the rape charge and pleaded guilty to the other charges, resulting in a trial at Newcastle Crown Court that eventually found him guilty.

In addition to the nine-year prison sentence handed down by the judge, Park is now the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the next decade.

Detective Constable Karen Douglas of Northumbria Police commended the bravery of the victim in reporting the crime.

She said: “Park’s victim showed immense courage in coming forward to report the abuse he had put her through and we hope that his conviction helps to provide a degree of closure, enabling her to move on with her life.

“We are grateful for her and her family’s continued cooperation throughout the investigation, which has helped to put a manipulative and predatory paedophile behind bars.”

“Park knew his victim was underage and yet still he chose to pursue a sexual relationship with her. That is abhorrent.

“Not only did he groom and rape his victim, but he also then put her through the ordeal of a trial when he pleaded not guilty to the rape offence.

“Thankfully the jury saw through his lies and he is now rightfully beginning a lengthy term behind bars.”