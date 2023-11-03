North Tyneside man who claimed he found his neighbour dead at home caught on CCTV dragging his body hours earlier
Richard Teague told nearby residents and police at the scene that he had found Richard Kilbourne, 36, on the floor of his home and was seen trying to perform CPR on September 3, 2021.
Newcastle Crown Court heard Teague claimed he had last seen Mr Kilbourne the evening before the tragedy.
But prosecutor Graham O'Sullivan told the court the police were contacted by someone who said they had seen a man being dragged along the pavement between the neighbours' two homes at Howdon Road, North Shields, North Tyneside, earlier that morning.
Mr O'Sullivan said CCTV showed Mr Kilbourne had visited Teague's home on the evening of September 2. Teague was then caught on camera going in and out of the property in the early hours.
Mr O'Sullivan said: "At around 6.20am the front door of the defendant's door opens again and he backs out of the door.
"Ten seconds later the defendant is seen on the footage dragging something heavy from the address, out of his front door.
"He backs onto the pavement, dragging the object and backs into the front door of Mr Kilbourne's address.
"On reaching the door the object he had been dragging can be identified as a body."
Mr O'Sullivan added: "The defendant backs into the front door, which he opens.
"He drags Mr Kilbourne's body into the address.
"He returns outside, pushes Mr Kilbourne's dog into the address and closes the door.
"He then returns to his own address next door and closes the front door."
Teague, 32, now of Laurel Street, Wallsend, North Tyneside, admitted doing acts tended and intended to pervert the course of justice.
He pleaded guilty on the basis he did not cause or contribute to the death.
Tony Cornberg, defending, said it has been a "horrendous experience" for the family of Mr Kilbourne and added that Teague acted out of "panic and shock".
Mr Cornberg said Teague has done well in prison on remand, where he has worked as a cleaner and server and hopes to be in employment after his release.
Miss Recorder Felicity Davies said it was a "sad" case and told Teague: "It is clear that your actions in giving an untruthful account have added to the great distress of Richard Kilbourne's family.
The recorder sentenced Teague to six months, suspended for two years, with programme requirements.