A man from Wallsend who used social media platforms to send explicit messages to and request indecent images from children has been sentenced following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

Daniel Lee, 29, used multiple social media platforms to send more than 60,000 messages across 2,405 conversations to acquire indecent images of children through conversations with victims.

NCA officers recovered a total of 97 Category A, 94 Category B and 215 Category C images and videos from his device.

Nine UK male and female child victims were identified, aged between 13 and 16 at the time of his offending.

Daniel Lee.

In one chat, a 14-year-old victim told Lee her age but he continued to engage in sexually explicit messaging via social media and using voice notes.

In another, Lee asked the age of his victim and continued to ask for indecent images after he was told she was 15.

Lee also deliberately used a false profile image on his accounts, telling one 14-year-old victim that he was 16 and sending her £20 during the course of the conversation to encourage sexually explicit messages. Lee swapped more than 4,000 messages with this victim alone.

When searching Lee's phone, officers found that Lee had also messaged a number of accounts asking if they were selling sexual content. Numerous messages indicated he wanted to pay for images, videos or live ‘sessions’, but had no money to pay.

Lee was arrested at his home in August 2022. He was charged with 45 offences and he pleaded guilty to all the offences at Newcastle Crown Court in July this year.

Lee was jailed for four years and five months at the same court yesterday (Monday). He will be subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the sex offenders register for life.

Danielle Pownall from the NCA said: “We are committed to protecting children and bringing those who seek this material out to justice.

“Daniel Lee was a prolific offender, targeting children on social media sites and soliciting illegal images from them for his own gratification.

“We uncovered tens of thousands of messages on Lee's device, both to his victims and to other accounts to request sexual content. He preyed on vulnerable children to continue his offending.”