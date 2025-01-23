Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rapist has been jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of offences committed more than a decade ago.

Christopher Sams, 34, repeatedly targeted his young victim over the course of a six-year period.

The victim bravely reported the abuse in 2021, after which officers in Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department immediately launched an investigation.

Sams, of Kenton Road, North Shields, was swiftly arrested and denied all offences.

Christopher Sams. Picture: Northumbria Police.

He was later charged with eight counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

A week-long trial took place at Newcastle Crown Court in November, where Sams was found guilty by a jury on all counts.

He appeared at the same court on Friday where he was sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

He’s also been made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and has been placed on the sex offender’s register.

Leading on the investigation for Northumbria Police was Detective Constable Lucy Joyce.

Speaking after the sentencing, she said: “The courage and bravery shown by the survivor in this case is incredible, and I hope the lengthy prison sentence ahead of Sams allows them to find some degree of closure.

“Thanks to their unwavering strength, we have secured a conviction against a dangerous offender and removed them from our communities for a long time.

She added: “We’re committed to supporting all victims of sexual abuse regardless of the length of time that’s passed since the offence.

“If you have been a victim, please speak to us.

“We’re here for you.”

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse – whether recent or non-recent – can contact police by sending a direct message on social media, or by using the ‘Report’ forms or live chat function on the Northumbria Police website.

For those unable to contact police in this way, please call 101.