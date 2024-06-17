North Shields man who fly-tipped in Blyth caught on CCTV and fined
James Forman of Front Street, Chirton, pleaded guilty at Newcastle Magistrates Court to knowingly permitting waste to be dumped in a rear lane.
The 24-year-old was sentenced to a fine of £480, reduced to £320 for his early guilty plea, ordered to pay £517 in costs and a victim surcharge of £128 – a total financial penalty of £965.
On August 15, 2023, a household fridge freezer was found dumped in the rear lane of Salisbury Street, Blyth.
The whole incident was captured on Blyth’s overt CCTV cameras with the vehicle used, a Ford Transit van, and the driver, Forman, clearly identified.
Forman had been contacted via social media and paid in cash by a householder to clear a yard of household waste. Forman attended the household with others and took away some rubbish but they discarded the fridge freezer in the lane and left – an illegal fly-tipping offence.
Officers from the council’s environmental enforcement team went to investigate and Forman, who was identified, attended an interview but declined to answer any questions.
A county council spokesperson said: “There is a growing criminal scam in which residents pay, in good faith, to have their bulky waste taken away by people posing as legitimate waste collectors, but who then, to avoid costs, go on to fly tip the very material they were being paid to pick up.
“No matter what the waste, or the reasons behind it, fly-tipping will never be tolerated and will be dealt with firmly by this council.”