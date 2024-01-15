A North Shields thug has been found guilty of murder after violently assaulting a man inside his own home.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A jury found Tony Johnson, 36, punched 45-year-old Trevor Bishop at least three times in the head at his Meadow Well home before fleeing the property and leaving his victim lying in a pool of his own blood.

Trevor’s sister said she is “devastated” by his loss after the guilty verdict was delivered at Newcastle Crown Court today, Monday, January 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police was called to the Clifton Gardens property on March 7, 2023 where they found Trevor lying in the living room.

Tony Johnson (left) was found guilty of the murder of Trevor Bishop. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

He was taken to hospital but he died from injuries sustained in the attack two days later.

Police officers identified Johnson, of Princes Street in North Shields, on CCTV footage as the man leaving the property after the assault. He had discarded his bloody clothes as he left the area.

Investigation by police found that the pair had been drinking together in the address before the assault took place. Officers arrested Johnson and charged him with murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trevor’s sister Lisa Bishop said: “I am devastated to have lost my brother in such a violent way.

“Trevor was my best friend. I miss him every day, and will do for the rest of my life.”

Johnson was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Friday, February 16.

Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, the case’s senior investigating officer, said: “This will have undoubtedly been the most incredibly difficult year for Trevor’s loved ones as they continue to grieve, and I am pleased that the jury returned the right verdict today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Johnson’s actions were absolutely senseless and there was absolutely no need for Trevor to lose his life.

“This pointless violence has caused so much pain and I hope that today offers a sense of closure to the family, and to the wider Meadow Well community.

“Unfortunately, the motives for Johnson’s attack may forever be unknown, but at some point, during the evening, a violent altercation has occurred leading to one of the men losing their lives and a family losing one of their own.”

DI Fowler added: “Nothing good will ever come from this type of violence and as we have sadly seen in this case there were nothing but tragic consequences for all involved.