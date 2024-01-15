North Shields man found guilty of murder after punching victim at least three times in the head in Meadow Well
and live on Freeview channel 276
A jury found Tony Johnson, 36, punched 45-year-old Trevor Bishop at least three times in the head at his Meadow Well home before fleeing the property and leaving his victim lying in a pool of his own blood.
Trevor’s sister said she is “devastated” by his loss after the guilty verdict was delivered at Newcastle Crown Court today, Monday, January 15.
Northumbria Police was called to the Clifton Gardens property on March 7, 2023 where they found Trevor lying in the living room.
He was taken to hospital but he died from injuries sustained in the attack two days later.
Police officers identified Johnson, of Princes Street in North Shields, on CCTV footage as the man leaving the property after the assault. He had discarded his bloody clothes as he left the area.
Investigation by police found that the pair had been drinking together in the address before the assault took place. Officers arrested Johnson and charged him with murder.
Trevor’s sister Lisa Bishop said: “I am devastated to have lost my brother in such a violent way.
“Trevor was my best friend. I miss him every day, and will do for the rest of my life.”
Johnson was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Friday, February 16.
Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, the case’s senior investigating officer, said: “This will have undoubtedly been the most incredibly difficult year for Trevor’s loved ones as they continue to grieve, and I am pleased that the jury returned the right verdict today.
“Johnson’s actions were absolutely senseless and there was absolutely no need for Trevor to lose his life.
“This pointless violence has caused so much pain and I hope that today offers a sense of closure to the family, and to the wider Meadow Well community.
“Unfortunately, the motives for Johnson’s attack may forever be unknown, but at some point, during the evening, a violent altercation has occurred leading to one of the men losing their lives and a family losing one of their own.”
DI Fowler added: “Nothing good will ever come from this type of violence and as we have sadly seen in this case there were nothing but tragic consequences for all involved.
“I hope the courts recognise the severity of Johnson’s offending when sentencing takes place.”