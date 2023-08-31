North East Regional Organised Crime Unit issues money mules warning
More and more of these criminals are using platforms like SnapChat, Instagram or gaming platforms to target teenagers and young adults and threaten, intimidate and manipulate them.
They will ask the young people to receive money into their bank account and then transfer it into another account and get paid by letting them keep a small sum for themselves.
Those who let this happen become a money mule and officers from North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) are warning of the dangers of this. They are also educating people about the consequences of getting involved in this type of organised crime.
NEROCU detective sergeant Paddy O’Keefe said: “Most people think that being a money mule is quick and easy money and a victimless crime, but you couldn’t be more wrong.
“By helping organised criminals launder their money, you’re contributing to child and sex trafficking, supplying and distributing drugs, supporting modern day slavery and protecting those who run these operations.
"Criminals manipulate vulnerable people into helping them and often use violence and threats to control their money mules and they become trapped.
“If your child has a game console or phone with social media apps, then please take the time to speak to them about money muling. It can severely impact their future and poses a real risk to them.”
If you are worried that someone close to you might be caught up in money muling, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.