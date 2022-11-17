More sex offenders monitored in community.

Data from the Ministry of Justice shows 1,895 people convicted of sex crimes were being managed in the Northumbria force area at the end of March – up from 1,774 a year earlier.

The rate of sex offenders among residents in the area now stands at 146 in 100,000 people – up from 135 in 2021.

Police forces, probation services and other agencies supervise and keep track of sex offenders and violent criminals through multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPAs).

Sex offenders made up 76% of those being managed through MAPPAs in Northumbria this year.

There were also 577 violent offenders under the arrangements in the area.

Nationally, 66,741 sex offenders are on MAPPAs – up four per cent on last year.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "The number of sex offenders being monitored increases every year as many are put on the sex offenders register for life when they are convicted."

The Ministry of Justice also recorded a significant jump in sexual harm prevention orders (SHPOs) last year – which are applied when the court believes a protection order is needed to protect the public and can include a ban on foreign travel.

A total of 5,753 SHPOs were handed down nationally – 226 on offenders in Northumbria.