A crackdown on drug dealing in the North East has seen more than 161 arrests and 17 deal lines shutdown.

From June 23 – 29, officers across the country stood united with partners in the fight against County Lines and organised drug supply.

Police forces and regional organised crime units took part in a national coordinated operation, reaffirming their commitment to tackling county line exploitation criminality.

North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU), Northumbria Police, Durham Constabulary and Cleveland Police were joined by the prison services, local authorities, and safeguarding partners as they carried out several targeted operations across the region.

The teams worked to safeguard vulnerable victims, shut down drug lines and educate young people around the dangers of becoming involved with drugs.

Across the North East alone, the intensification week saw numerous warrants executed resulting in 17 deal lines shutdown, large quantities of Class A and B drugs seized, and a total of 161 people arrested.

Results also showed that 14 vulnerable people in the North East had been safeguarded due to the national operation.

NEROCU Regional County Lines co-ordinator Ian Randell said: “This may be our latest intensification period, but our message remains the same. We will not stop in our pursuit of organised criminals looking to hurt our North East communities with drug supply.

“We remain committed under Operation Sentinel, to putting offenders before the courts, educating young people around the dangers of becoming involved in county lines and safeguarding victims.”

County Lines sees ruthless dealers expanding their illicit operations through dedicated mobile phone lines, known as deal lines, which sell highly addictive substances.

To maintain their illegal activity, criminals often exploit children and young people by grooming them into becoming drug mules, threatening violence, and intimidating them to keep them trapped.

Ian Randall added: “I want to thank the outstanding partners we work with year-round, who help us build intelligence, shut down deal lines and protect those being exploited.”

NEROCU remind the public that if they have concerns or information, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555 or visit their website.