North East anti-terror chief's security call

Detective Chief Supt Martin Snowden. Picture Scott Merrylees

The head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden has warned that, as people head into town and city centres for the festivities, it is vital they remain alert and aware of their surroundings.

He said: “In recent months we have seen two terror incidents take place on the streets of the UK and these have been a stark reminder of the threat extremism poses to our communities.

“As a result of these incidents, the threat level has been increased to severe and some areas have seen an increased police presence.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “Along with our security service colleagues, we at Counter Terrorism Policing are working around the clock to keep people safe but it is vital we have the support of the public.

“While you’re out and about, enjoying your work Christmas party, shopping, or visiting friends and family, please remain vigilant.

“You might spot something that seems a bit strange, or notice someone you know behaving differently. If this is the case, then please contact us, you could save lives.”

Suspicious activity could include, people taking notes or photos about security arrangements in city centres, or at events, hiring large vehicles for no clear reason, buying or storing large amounts of chemicals, fertilisers or gas cylinders for no obvious reason or unusual bank transactions

For more information or to make a report, go to gov.uk/ACT.