Police seize £30,000 worth of heroin destined for Ashington

Heroin with a street value of £30,000 has been seized as part of an operation between Northumbria and Merseyside Police.

Following months of joint intelligence-gathering between Northumbria and Merseyside Police, the forces have tightened the net on suspected drug dealers believed to be ferrying drugs from Merseyside to Ashington.

On Wednesday, search warrants were executed at two addresses in Boode Croft, Stockbridge Village and Derby Street, Preston. A total of nine men, aged between 26 and 69, from both the Northumbria Police and Merseyside Police areas have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

In addition, officers seized £5,500 in cash from an address in Merseyside along with 1.5kg of heroin from a vehicle on the A1 which was stopped in conjunction with the operation.

The suspects have been released on pre-charge bail while detectives continue their inquiries.

Praising the efforts of officers from both forces, Northumbria Police Superintendent Claire Wheatley said: “This is an incredible effort which has been made possible thanks to the hard work and determination of officers from both forces.

“As a result of some fantastic investigative work, we have stopped significant quantities of Class A drugs from darkening the doors of those in our communities – and put a major dent in the pockets of criminals.”

She added: “Ashington at its core has strong community values and I know the vast majority of locals are proud of where they live and are just as committed as we are to ridding the area of drugs and helping the area thrive.

“Illegal drugs have no place here and we stand with our communities who are fed-up with offenders preying on the vulnerable, and using their neighbourhoods to try and further their criminality and make money regardless of the harm caused.

“That’s why it is imperative that people always report suspicions of drug criminality in their community.

“Under the banner of Operation Sentinel, and with your help, we will continue to detect and disrupt serious criminality and ensure perpetrators are put before the courts.”