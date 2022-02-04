Nightmare neighbour given suspended prison sentence after bitter dispute

Trevor Ford, 65, of Wharton Street, Blyth, pleaded guilty to sending a malicious communication.

Trevor Ford and his partner had been in a bitter dispute with Barry and Margaret Knight, which had led to police involvement.

Newcastle Crown Court heard on July 31 2020 Ford contacted the police and accused Mr Knight of using a homophobic slur by calling him a "gay boy".

But the court heard Mr Knight, who was arrested and taken to the police station, produced CCTV footage which proved no such words were said.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court Ford told police in a statement Mr Knight had told him "I'm watching you, gay boy" while they were both in their back gardens.

However, Mr Knight explained he had been painting the outside of his house and noticed Ford kept going into his back garden to watch him.

Mr Knight said he had simply told Ford "I'm watching you", as he did not appreciate being stared at and provided the police with footage to prove his account was true.

Mr Knight, who died in November last year, said in a statement before his death he "detested" being wrongly branded homophobic and was left feeling "alarmed, shocked and angry" at the accusation.

Mr Knight, a grandfather who was on oxygen, was left so distressed by the false accusation, which he said was intended to "harass" him, that he struggled with his breathing afterwards.

In a statement made by Margaret Knight, she said the disharmony between the households continued even after husband's death.

She said: "He still comes out of his address when I'm outside.

"It still feels as if I'm a prisoner in my own home.

"This has become worse since Barry died.

"His behaviour still makes me feel anxious.

"Even on the day of Barry's funeral Trevor was outside, making his presence felt.

"A number of visitors commented how uncomfortable he had made them feel.

"Trevor Ford stands and looks, listening to private conversations.

"There is no privacy from him."

The court heard Ford received a caution in April 2020 for using abusive language and coughing towards the Knights while claiming he had Covid-19.

Ford's partner was fined and given a restraining order in August 2020 for a public order offence that involved him making an abusive reference to Mrs Knight.

Richard Bloomfield, defending Ford, said the trouble "goes both ways" and there was a "two way street" between the warring couples.

Mr Bloomfield said Mrs Knight has been seen "standing outside his window in her nightie at 5.30 in the morning, talking loudly".

Miss Recorder Amy Manning sentenced Ford to six months behind bars, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation requirements and a restraining order.

The judge told him the late Mr Knight was caused distress by what happened and Mrs Knight still feels uncomfortable in and round her home.

She added: "I acknowledge there is a history of recrimination that is part of the backdrop.

"I accept you are regretful this has escalated so far and are determined it will not be repeated."