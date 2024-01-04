A man caught on camera making hateful comments about a sporting tragedy has been banned from every stadium in the country.

James Blake, 42, was arrested by officers from Northumbria Police after a video was circulated on social media which showed him making hateful comments about the Munich Air Disaster following Newcastle United’s match against Manchester City on September 27.

Police became aware of the video and, within 24 hours, Blake was arrested and on September 29, charged with a public order offence, namely disorderly conduct.

On October 27, Blake attended North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

James Blake. Picture: Northumbria Police

And today (Thursday), he appeared at the same court where he was sentenced.

He was handed a football banning order which prohibits him from entering any premises for the purpose of attending any regulated football matches in the United Kingdom for the next three years.

Blake is also prevented from travelling abroad to watch international friendlies, qualification matches and tournaments.

Magistrates in North Tyneside also agreed to additional strict conditions, including banning Blake from being within a designated radius of St James’ Park on matchdays. Additionally, he cannot step within a mile radius of an away ground in England and Wales where a game involving Newcastle or England is being played.

Eight Manchester United players were among the 23 people who died in the plane crash in 1958.

Talking about Blake’s sentence, Superintendent Paul Walters, of Northumbria Police, has asked fans to be mindful of the lasting consequences their actions can have.

He said: “This kind of hateful speech has absolutely no place in our communities or online, and we know this kind of behaviour isn’t representative of the overwhelming majority of football fans.

“Many of you will have seen the original video circulating, and we would like to thank those of you who reported it to us in the first instance and allowed us to act.

He added: “I am therefore pleased that the seriousness of James Blake’s offence has been recognised by the courts and I am grateful for the restrictions which are now stringently placed on him.

“I hope this reinforces our commitment to taking action against anybody who commits this type of crime – it will not be tolerated and we will do all we can to put perpetrators before the courts.

“I would like to thank everyone who played their part in this particular case, including the team of officers who worked tirelessly to secure justice as well as our colleagues at Newcastle United.”

Blake, from North Shields, has also had his Newcastle United season ticket revoked.

A Newcastle United spokesperson said: "Tragedy-related chanting and gesturing is completely unacceptable and Newcastle United is committed to working with authorities and the wider football community to eradicate it."