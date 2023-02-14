Sabbi Miah, of Kingsley Terrace in Newcastle, was detained after he was spotted driving near Whitley Bay Ice Rink by police.

He attempted to run away but was detained on Roker Avenue, before a search of his car uncovered £2,800, some cocaine, and an apartment key.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A search of the apartment found an estimated £88,720 worth of illegal drugs, including heroin, crystal meth, ketamine and cannabis.

Sabbi Miah pleaded guilty in December and was sentenced this week.

On December 20, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply and acquiring criminal property. He was sentenced on Monday, February 13.

Detective Inspector Jason Henry from Northumbria Police said: “This is a great result for our communities, who tell us about the harm caused by organised criminals operating in their areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Miah’s arrest was the result of officers from across the force working together as part of Operation Sentinel, our dedicated activity to tackling serious and organised crime and drug supply.

“As part of the investigation into Miah, we seized and destroyed a large quantity of Class A, B, and C drugs which will now never make it on to the streets or be able to line the pockets of dealers.

Illegal drugs were found at the address in Newcastle.