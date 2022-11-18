Michael William Denton, a recreational shellfish gatherer from Newbiggin, pleaded guilty to the breach at North Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Andrew Oliver of Andrew Jackson Solicitors, prosecuting on behalf of NIFCA, which manages the inshore fishery along the Northumberland and North Tyneside coastline, informed magistrates that on May 12, Mr Denton was observed and recorded fishing with shellfish pots within the NIFCA district.

Mr Denton, a crew member on a commercial fishing vessel, was aware of the fisheries legislation and was fishing from his own recreational boat without the required NIFCA Recreational Shellfish Permit.

North Tyneside Magistrates Court, North Shields. Picture by Jane Coltman

Mr Denton, represented by Paul Dunn of Lawson and Thompson Solicitors was found to have been negligent and to have caused harm to the fishery. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £200 costs and a victim surcharge of £43.

Nick Weir, lead enforcement officer at NIFCA, said: “The Authority is happy with the court’s findings and its recognition of the importance of the work we do.

"Fishing for shellfish in Northumberland is vitally important to commercial fishers and a source of great enjoyment for responsible recreational gatherers.

“I would advise anyone who wishes to fish or gather shellfish to visit our website or contact our office to check that what they are doing is within our byelaws.