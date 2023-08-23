News you can trust since 1854
Newbiggin-by-the-Sea residents helped police to catch a man allegedly trying to access parked cars in the town last night.
By Craig Buchan
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 14:24 BST

Just after 3am on Wednesday, August 23, Northumbria Police received a report that somebody was attempting to get into vehicles on Front Street.

Officers arrived at the scene soon after to find residents had detained the man. He was handcuffed by police and taken to custody in a police van.

The 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of interference with a motor vehicle and he remains in police custody.

The incident was reported to police at around 3am. (Photo by Northumbria Police)The incident was reported to police at around 3am. (Photo by Northumbria Police)
Inspector Joe Rutherford of Northumbria Police said: “Firstly, I would like to extend my thanks to the members of the public who snapped quickly and decisively into action.

“While we would not actively encourage members of the public to put themselves in harm’s way, there is little doubt that the brave actions of these individuals helped to ensure the arrest of this suspect and they should be incredibly proud of their actions.”

Inspector Rutherford advised the public to double check their vehicles’ doors and windows are locked and to avoid leaving valuables within them, and to keep car keys away from their front doors.

He added: “Thieves often try the doors of every car on a particular street, either during the night or the very early hours in the morning, in the hope that they find one unlocked.

“If you are a victim of vehicle crime, then please report it to us. This helps us to build up a better idea of what is happening in your area so we can respond accordingly.”