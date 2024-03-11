Newbiggin man with ties to Ashington wanted by Northumbria Police for court order breach
The force is appealing to the public for help tracing Sean Phillip Cairns, 37, who is thought to be actively evading arrest.
Cairns is from Newbiggin and has strong links to the Ashington area.
Police have asked members of the public with information that could help them trace him to contact them by phoning 101 or via the Northumbria Police website.
People can also report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via its website.
Northumbria Police is also warning the public that harbouring a wanted fugitive is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.