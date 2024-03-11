Newbiggin man with ties to Ashington wanted by Northumbria Police for court order breach

A Newbiggin-by-the-Sea man is wanted by Northumbria Police for the breach of a court order.
By Craig Buchan
Published 11th Mar 2024, 12:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The force is appealing to the public for help tracing Sean Phillip Cairns, 37, who is thought to be actively evading arrest.

Cairns is from Newbiggin and has strong links to the Ashington area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have asked members of the public with information that could help them trace him to contact them by phoning 101 or via the Northumbria Police website.

Most Popular
Sean Phillip Cairns, 37, is thought to be actively evading arrest. (Photo by Northumbria Police)Sean Phillip Cairns, 37, is thought to be actively evading arrest. (Photo by Northumbria Police)
Sean Phillip Cairns, 37, is thought to be actively evading arrest. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

People can also report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Northumbria Police is also warning the public that harbouring a wanted fugitive is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.