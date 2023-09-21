Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 64-year-old is currently serving an 11-year sentence, handed down in 2021, after she was found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possessing criminal property as a key figure in a family drug empire.

Newcastle Crown Court granted Northumbria Police a confiscation order against her last week, allowing them to seize two properties, £10,000 from the sale of a boat, and cash found during their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This follows the seizure in May of over £33,000 from Wright’s grandson, Aaron Stephenson, linked to his involvement in the conspiracy, all of which will be used to fund community organisations.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the cash seized by Northumbria Police after Diane Wright was arrested. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Stephenson had fled to Spain during criminal proceedings but was extradited back to the UK, and was found guilty alongside Diane, his cousins Wesley and Mckenzie Stephenson, Mckenzie’s girlfriend Centaine Armstrong, and Diane’s husband Philip Stephenson.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Riley of Northumbria Police said: “Wright and her family made serious money selling illegal drugs which were cut with potentially hazardous chemicals and blighted our communities with threats of violence and unacceptable behaviour.

“Thanks to a comprehensive criminal investigation they are now all behind bars serving lengthy jail terms and, thanks to further detailed investigative work, they have now all re-appeared in court and been stripped of their assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad