A new response hub for Northumbria Police is now open in Morpeth as part of a widespread overhaul of rural policing in Northumberland.

The police office at Sanderson Arcade now houses dedicated response officers alongside the neighbourhood policing team.

The hub has been designed to improve response times in the area and comes as part of the long-standing Rural Review Project – all aspects of rural policing have been analysed, with a focus on prevention and delivering an outstanding service to communities.

Morpeth will now serve as one of four rural hubs alongside Alnwick, Berwick and Hexham, and each area will be directly overseen by an inspector.

Inspector Joe Rutherford, PC Lora Chatwin and PC Nicola Hepworth outside the police office at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth.

Superintendent Kevin Waring said: “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of a new response hub in Morpeth.

“This initiative marks a significant step forward in providing an outstanding service to our rural communities and being there when they need us most.

“By establishing a response hub in Morpeth, we’re not just improving response times, we’re building stronger connections with the people we serve.”

“We understand the unique challenges that come with rural policing and with this new hub, we are better equipped to meet those challenges head-on.

“Together, we're making our rural areas safer, more resilient and more connected.”