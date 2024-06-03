New response hub in Morpeth opens following policing review in Northumberland
The police office at Sanderson Arcade now houses dedicated response officers alongside the neighbourhood policing team.
The hub has been designed to improve response times in the area and comes as part of the long-standing Rural Review Project – all aspects of rural policing have been analysed, with a focus on prevention and delivering an outstanding service to communities.
Morpeth will now serve as one of four rural hubs alongside Alnwick, Berwick and Hexham, and each area will be directly overseen by an inspector.
Superintendent Kevin Waring said: “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of a new response hub in Morpeth.
“This initiative marks a significant step forward in providing an outstanding service to our rural communities and being there when they need us most.
“By establishing a response hub in Morpeth, we’re not just improving response times, we’re building stronger connections with the people we serve.”
“We understand the unique challenges that come with rural policing and with this new hub, we are better equipped to meet those challenges head-on.
“Together, we're making our rural areas safer, more resilient and more connected.”
The new model has been created with the aim of delivering a more bespoke policing service to communities, as well as improving collaboration between teams both externally and internally.