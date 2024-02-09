New policing structure to create separate area commands for Northumberland and North Tyneside
This means Northumberland and North Tyneside, which currently operate as a joint area command, will have their own teams headed by a Chief Superintendent.
Assistant Chief Constable Alastair Simpson said: “We are very much one force, all working together to keep people safe and to fight crime.
“However, we recognise that our communities have their own identities and issues which matter most to them.
“Moving to this structure will help us best respond to these needs and further ensure that we are there when people need us.
“It will also strengthen our existing partnerships.”
Teams included in the structure are response officers, those who traditionally attend emergency call-outs, and neighbourhood officers.
The move will also see dedicated investigative teams – commonly known as CID – aligned to each of the area commands.
The new structure will officially come into place on March 4.