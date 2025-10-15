A new policing base has opened at North Shields Transport Hub, to help address anti-social behaviour and improve safety for passengers, staff and the wider community.

It means Northumbria Police and North Tyneside Council’s community protection team have a visible presence on site, with a faster response to incidents in the area.

The base provides a drop-in point for members of the public to speak directly with officers and community protection staff.

It’s part of Project Shield, a force-wide programme launched in July 2024 to tackle anti-social behaviour and violence in hotspot locations. Delivered in partnership with Northumbria Police, North East local authorities and transport providers, Project Shield aims to increase patrols, strengthen community confidence and reduce crime.

North Shields Transport Hub was targeted in a vandalism incident in January 2025, which caused significant damage to the main entrance.

Cllr Sandra Graham, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, said: “This is a practical step to make North Shields town centre safer and more welcoming for everyone.

“By placing officers where issues are happening, we can respond more quickly and work closely with local businesses, transport staff and the public to tackle problems before they escalate.”

Early feedback from town centre businesses has been positive, with quicker responses to shoplifting and other incidents in and around the Transport Hub.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: “For me, having an engaged and responsive police force is a top priority and this base will help with joint efforts to combat local issues. We know the area has been targeted with vandalism and anti-social behaviour in the past and Project Shield is about ensuring we have targeted patrols and engagement in areas of concern. This base will allow police and partners to take action efficiently and effectively, which in turn should help feelings of safety for public transport users in North Shields.”

Sgt Leanne Hall, of Northumbria Police’s North Tyneside Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “People using the Transport Hub in North Shields should feel safe and confident. Having a shared base here helps us to tackle problems straight away, while reassuring the public that we’re on hand for them.

“Please remember we’re here to help so if you want to drop into the hub for a chat with our officers, don’t hesitate to do so.”