New Police and Crime Commissioner's commitment to rural crime and supporting victims in Northumberland
Commissioner Kim McGuinness has re-confirmed her commitment to tackling rural crime after spending time in Northumberland.
The Commissioner headed to Northumberland in the hope of increasing her understanding of the issues that face more isolated communities.
She joined with Northumbria Police’s PC Lee Davison and met partners and volunteers. They had discussions of how working as a team makes responses to rural crimes stronger.
Ms McGuinness claims that this style of working is especially important when fighting against this sort of crime. She believes that officers should stay engaged with their communities.
She said: “It’s clear that a large part of tackling rural crime is through partnership working.
“Operations and initiatives with police working alongside volunteers and partners is testament to the commitment everyone has to protecting communities and targeting suspects.
“Speaking with victims of crime, businesses and local residents has really shown me the importance of Neighbourhood Teams being integrated into communities to best understand the concerns of those living and working there.
“Officers police large rural areas and we have a duty to ensure that all those living in the more isolated parts of the region feel supported, heard and most importantly safe - I’m committed to making sure that happens.”
PC Lee Davison said: “As a Force we are committed to tackling rural crime and understand the devastating impact this can have on people’s lives.
“Targeting our rural areas will not be tolerated, and we will continue to work with our neighbouring forces and partners in the future to clamp down on this kind of offending.”