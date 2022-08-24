Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being pressed, the button links to Asset Watch, a security company based in the town which can access CCTV cameras attached to the device and summon immediate assistance if required.

The park is one of six in the North East where safety is being improved.

Installation of the help button also forms part of a long-term strategy by Northumberland Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

(L-R) Abbi Buchannan from office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Lynsey Green - council's community safety officer, PC Ian Lawson and Carla Thompson - Hirst Park coordinator.

Last year she unveiled plans to create a safer environment for women in the region, following a Safer Streets Survey that she initiated to establish what needs to improve the most to make women feel safer.

As part of her initiative, each local authority in the crime commissioner’s area was asked to bid for funding from the government’s Safer Streets Fund for one park.

Upon submitting its bid, Northumberland County Council was successful in obtaining £9,400 which has been used to install the new device.

Some cash was also spent on grounds maintenance work which the council says has given people more confidence when walking around the park.

Councillor Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for public protection, said: “Last year the council became White Ribbon Accredited which means as an authority, we took the pledge to support an end to violence against women and girls.

“We very much welcome the funding for this initiative which will give local residents, but particularly women, additional confidence when enjoying the park, knowing they can get almost immediate help if they need it.

“It will also encourage the reporting of crime and anti-social behaviour, which will be a big deterrent to the perpetrators.”

Ms McGuinness, said: “Hirst Park is a popular park in the heart of Ashington. It’s one of several parks across the region benefiting from my Safer Parks funding – a campaign of work about reclaiming our parks.

"This investment is about taking steps so people, particularly women, feel safer and more encouraged to enjoy their local park.