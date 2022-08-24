New piece of tech installed in Ashington park to make women and children feel safer
Hirst Park in Ashington has installed a new ‘help button’ to improve public safety.
After being pressed, the button links to Asset Watch, a security company based in the town which can access CCTV cameras attached to the device and summon immediate assistance if required.
The park is one of six in the North East where safety is being improved.
Installation of the help button also forms part of a long-term strategy by Northumberland Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.
Most Popular
-
1
Sex offender Craig Robertson from Stakeford jailed for trying to rape schoolgirl
-
2
Memories of when Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman filmed The Railway Man in Berwick
-
3
Woman sees female 'ghost' on picture taken of Tynemouth Priory
-
4
Nicole Kidman pays tribute to Berwick woman Patti Lomax who she played in The Railway Man
-
5
Woman jailed for stealing over £8,000 from charity with Holy Island holiday camp
Last year she unveiled plans to create a safer environment for women in the region, following a Safer Streets Survey that she initiated to establish what needs to improve the most to make women feel safer.
As part of her initiative, each local authority in the crime commissioner’s area was asked to bid for funding from the government’s Safer Streets Fund for one park.
Upon submitting its bid, Northumberland County Council was successful in obtaining £9,400 which has been used to install the new device.
Some cash was also spent on grounds maintenance work which the council says has given people more confidence when walking around the park.
Councillor Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for public protection, said: “Last year the council became White Ribbon Accredited which means as an authority, we took the pledge to support an end to violence against women and girls.
“We very much welcome the funding for this initiative which will give local residents, but particularly women, additional confidence when enjoying the park, knowing they can get almost immediate help if they need it.
“It will also encourage the reporting of crime and anti-social behaviour, which will be a big deterrent to the perpetrators.”
Ms McGuinness, said: “Hirst Park is a popular park in the heart of Ashington. It’s one of several parks across the region benefiting from my Safer Parks funding – a campaign of work about reclaiming our parks.
"This investment is about taking steps so people, particularly women, feel safer and more encouraged to enjoy their local park.
“These help points are designed to help with this and are just one example of a range of solutions being rolled out by the council to reassure people of the help that’s available to them.”