Neighbourhood police inspector from Northumberland retires after 30 years

Inspector Julie Rana with her social care award.

“Selfless” officer Julie Rana, who is from Northumberland, received a Chief Constable’s commendation for helping to secure the force’s first ‘coercive control’ conviction. Coercive control is when someone uses controlling behaviour within a personal relationship, and can lead to up to five years in prison.

At 18 she joined the police after taking A Levels, working for West Yorkshire as a civilian in their property office.

From there she served as a clerk on a murder investigation and even appeared on Crimewatch, further fuelling her desire to hit the beat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A younger Julie Rana during her time at West Yorkshire Police.

Three years later, she was sworn in as an officer at the same force, completed two years’ probation and a year later she joined the drug squad, before being promoted to sergeant.

Then, in 1999 Mrs Rana and her husband, who is also a police officer, headed north to join Northumbria Police. In her latest role, she served as a neighbourhood inspector for Blakelaw, Cowgate and Kenton.

She said: “What I’ve loved in the Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) is really being able to make a difference in people’s lives.

"It’s really rewarding to see people come out the other side.”

Insp Rana also recently won a national award for her outstanding contribution to social care.

She added: “My two teams are just amazing – so dedicated and supportive and I will miss them a lot. We’ve achieved so much together.