Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died after being hit by a van late on Saturday night outside The Bay Horse Inn.

Another 55-year-old man was injured in the incident and is in a stable condition in hospital.

Helen Ray, chief executive of the trust, said: “We are incredibly saddened to confirm that a much-loved NEAS colleague, Sheldon Flanighan, died at the scene of an incident in Cramlington whilst off duty on Saturday, April 1.

Police search Broadway in Blyth, near where they recovered a vehicle in connection with the incident. Image: John Tuttiett

“Sheldon was an ambulance care assistant, who had been based at Ashington and Blucher stations throughout his 29-year career in the ambulance service.

“This news has come as a great shock to us all, and our thoughts are with Sheldon’s family, friends, and colleagues at this incredibly sad time.”

Northumbria Police and paramedics had responded to a report of two men being struck by a van, which had then been driven away, at around 10pm.

NEAS’ statement continued: “We would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and recognise the professionalism and the compassionate care that the attending crews showed at this incident.

“This type of incident is never easy to deal with, but even more so when it involves a colleague.

“Due to this incident being an active police investigation, we are not in a position to provide any further comment at this stage.”

Further tributes have poured in for Sheldon on Northumbria Police’s Facebook page.

Heather Ann Crosbie posted: "Sleep easy Sheldon. A lovely lad with a happy outlook. A friend and colleague for nearly 30 years.

“Thinking of his family, friends and our green family. Sending thoughts to his friend in hospital."

Carole Olds said: "This gent worked for the NEAS for 29 years. Helping and caring for people. So sad, as some of his colleagues were probably sent to help and work on him."

Former school pal Alison Prime wrote: "RIP Sheldon, one of the funniest lads I went to school with. So tragic."

And in an emotional tribute, Ruth Corbett said: "One of life’s kindest, caring humans ever to live, always there for others and nothing was ever too much trouble. Tragically and needlessly taken from us.

"Rest easy Sheldon, you will be forever missed but never forgotten."

Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue in Blyth; Shannon Wooden, 27, also of Blyth; and David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea are due to appear at Bedlington Magistrates’ Court today charged with murder and attempted murder.

