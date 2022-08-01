Nearly two dozen dismissed from police force

20 police officers dismissed.

Data from the Home Office shows 20 officers have been dismissed from the force since April 2017.

The figures refer to officers who were made redundant, have been made to resign, or have had their contracts terminated – including any asked to leave the force due to misconduct.

In England and Wales 192 officers were sacked in 2021-22, up from 179 the year before.

Data from the College of Policing, a professional body, shows that, nationally, 257 officers were placed on the 'barred list' in the year to March 2021 – the latest figures – including four in Northumbria.

This means they can no longer serve in the police, having been found to have committed gross misconduct.

The National Police Chiefs Council said a "tiny minority" of police officers undermine public trust and confidence in policing.

A spokesperson said: “Where officers don’t meet the expected standards of behaviour they will be dealt with directly, and this could result in them losing their jobs or in the most serious cases, a criminal conviction.

"Everyone in policing needs to contribute to an inclusive, professional, and ethical culture.”

Forces are also grappling with increased resignations, the figures show.

In the year to March 3,653 officers resigned – up from the 2,154 the year before, and including 61 in Northumbria.