Nearly £300,000-worth of cannabis plants seized after Northumbria Police raid addresses in Ashington
Officers executed warrants at a property on George Street and one on Station Road just after 8am on Wednesday, May 22.
360 cannabis plants at various stages of growth were found at the George Street address while 379 were found on Station Road.
Tuan Minh Pham, 38, of no fixed abode, and Tran Von Dudng, 29, of Station Road, Ashington, were arrested and later charged with cannabis production.
They are expected to appear at Mid and South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, May 23.
Detective Chief Inspector Dave Simpson of Northumbria Police said: “This was superb work from a number of teams to build upon our ongoing commitment to tackle illegal drug supply across the force area.
“Cannabis farms, particularly of this scale, have the potential to generate cash that can be reinvested into serious organised crime.”
DCI Simpson added: “We would urge members of the public to remain vigilant within our communities.
“By acting as our eyes and ears, any information provided can play a vital role in rooting out this type of criminality.
“Landlords should also be on their guard to check on those who are renting their properties and premises, and for what purpose.”