HMP Northumberland inmates committed nearly 200 assaults last year according to new data, while the number of self harm incidents in the prison has also risen.

Ministry of Justice figures show 194 assaults recorded at the prison, which is operated by contractor Sodexo, between April 2023 and March 2024, up from 178 in the preceding 12 months.

This included 34 assaults on staff and 156 prisoner-on-prisoner attacks. Some assaults, such as incidents involving visitors or where staff are assaulted in prisoner-on-prisoner attacks, are not recorded in the figures.

Actual figures for 2022-23 may also be slightly higher due to a change in how the data was collected.

The number of assaults and self harm incidents has risen at HMP Northumberland in the last year.

The latest release of data also shows an increase in self harm incidents at HMP Northumberland from 336 in 2022-23 to 487 in 2023-24.

Nationally, the number of assaults behind bars has risen by more than a quarter and self harm rates have hit their highest level since records began, with an average last year of one incident every seven minutes.

The Prison Reform Trust said the figures are a "shameful reflection of just how far safety in our prisons has fallen" and called on the government to "to restore safety and stability to our jails.”

HMP Northumberland is one of 35 adult prisons in England and Wales, out of a total of 119, to be rated of ‘concern’, with 15 more rated of ‘serious concern’.

A spokesperson for HMP Northumberland argued the last year’s data was not comparable to previous years’ figures due to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions, including isolation of prisoners, reverse cohorting of new inmates, and shielding of vulnerable prisoners.

They added: “Despite these challenges, the security and safety of our prisoners and staff remain our top priority. We are committed to maintaining a safe environment within prisons and have introduced additional measures to reduce violence and self-harm.

“These measures include increasing staffing levels, conducting focused weekly safety intervention meetings, and providing more training for staff and managers.”

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "Our prisons are in crisis, leading to endemic violence and harm behind bars.

"This government will always protect the public, lock up dangerous offenders, and make prisons safe for prisoners and the brave staff who work there."