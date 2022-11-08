CCTV camera numbers.

Figures obtained through freedom of information requests show there were 975 cameras controlled by Northumberland County Council in summer this year – the same as in 2019.

Nationally the data shows the number of cameras has increased 15% over three years - from 79,022 to 91,081.

Corps Monitoring, a security firm, said that the national rise in CCTV may be due to a fall in the cost of equipment in recent years, alongside the wider availability of high-speed internet.

Big Brother Watch, a group that campaigns against public surveillance, said that the number of CCTV cameras is "out of control", and raised concerns about the potential use of facial recognition to track people.

The use of facial recognition by some UK police forces has sparked controversy in recent years, with groups including Big Brother Watch saying they are worried about the potential for bias and racial profiling through the technology.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, said that the Government should commission an independent review into "the scale, capabilities, rights and ethics" of CCTV .

But Corps Monitoring says that the wider availability of CCTV cameras is an asset to people and businesses looking to improve their security.