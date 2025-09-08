The Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner is highlighting domestic abuse in rural communities and the help available.

This National Rural Crime Action Week, Northumbria PCC Susan Dungworth is joining forces with Northumberland Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS).

Often isolated victims of rural crime face unique challenges – and domestic abuse victims often face prolonged suffering, difficulty accessing support and fears around community stigma.

97% of Northumberland is classed as rural, and domestic abuse in rural communities lasts on average 25% longer than in urban areas, according to the National Rural Crime Network.

In 2024–25, NDAS supported 555 adult survivors of domestic abuse and responded to 6,909 domestic abuse incidents in Northumberland, over 40% of which involved children.

Rural locations can often be exploited by abusers who use remoteness and isolation as a control tactic. NDAS has supported clients who have had legally held firearms and farming equipment used to threaten and intimidate them.

A key area of concern for the Commissioner is that reports suggest rural victims are half as likely to report abuse compared to those living in more urban areas.

Susan Dungworth said: “We often think of our rural communities in an idyllic sense, but rural doesn’t mean safe from abuse – it means we must look harder.

“This week is about amplifying voices that are too often left unheard. Isolation can heighten risks around domestic abuse, but awareness and the right support can help end it.”

Sharon Brown, NDAS CEO said: “At NDAS we pride ourselves on literally going the extra mile. This is crucial in a county with half of its population living in rural and isolated areas.

"Our 22-year history of providing vital support to victims-survivors means we both know and are known in rural communities across Northumberland.”

Chief Inspector Andrew Stephenson, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department, said: “As a Force, we’re committed to tackling domestic abuse and protecting those most vulnerable within our society.

“We recognise that those living in rural areas may experience domestic abuse in different forms than those who are living in urban areas, with different concerns and challenges as a result of more remote locations.”