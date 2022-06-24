Nathaniel Wardle Snr died on Monday.

Nathaniel Wardle Snr died on Monday after a confrontation outside his home in St Hilda's Avenue in Holy Cross, North Tyneside.

Emergency services attended just after 2.30pm but the 43-year-old, who was known by friends as Natty, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mohammed Rabani, 18, of Weldon Crescent, Heaton, Newcastle, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning via video link to prison, and was not asked to enter a plea to the charges during the short hearing.

Judge Penny Moreland listed the case for trial on November 15 and there will be a further pre-trial hearing on July 22.

The judge told Rabani: "The purpose of today's hearing has been to fix a trial date for your case and that I have identified as November 15.

"You will be produced again, on the link for a pre-trial hearing on July 22 and you will remain in custody."

No bail application was made.

Mr Wardle's family have paid tribute to him and said he will be missed by all.

In a statement released yesterday, they said: "No words will ever be able to express the deep sadness and loss we feel.

"Natty was an incredibly funny man, who always looked to make others smile and his generosity was known by so many.

"Everyone loved him and he was a huge part of our family and will leave a big hole where his laughter and love used to fill our lives.