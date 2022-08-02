At about 3.45am today (Tuesday) officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the Dukes Gardens area of the town.

Emergency services attended the scene and found a man in his 40s who had suffered an injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

He was treated at the scene for his injuries, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, he sadly died a short time later.

Northumbria Police headquarters.

His next of kin have been notified and are being offered support by specially-trained family liaison officers.

An investigation was immediately launched into the incident, and a 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector David Johnson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is clearly a serious incident that happened in the street and which has resulted in a man’s death.

“We are determined to find out exactly what happened and a full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We have arrested one man who will be assisting our investigation throughout the day, and officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries and offer any reassurance to the public.

“At this early stage, we believe all parties to have been known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public.

“I would ask that anybody who saw anything in the early hours of this morning in this location that may assist our investigation to come forward and let us know.”