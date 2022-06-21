Shortly before 2.30pm on Monday, Northumbria Police were alerted by the ambulance service that a man had been injured on St Hilda’s Avenue, Holy Cross.

Emergency services attended and found a 43-year-old man who had sustained serious injuries.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

St Hilda's Avenue in Wallsend.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers at this time.

As part of initial enquiries, three male teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder. All three have since been released under investigation as inquiries continue.

Overnight, two further arrests have been made, both male, aged 18 and 16, on suspicion of murder. They both currently remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “Firstly, our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“A full investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding what led to this tragic incident.

“It is early in the investigation however, we don’t believe there is any wider threat to the public.

“Our officers remain in the area as they continue to follow several lines of enquiry, and I’d encourage anybody with any concerns or information to get in touch.”