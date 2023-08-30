Murder investigation launched after man assaulted in Guide Post dies from his injuries
The man, who has been named as 39-year-old Andrew Peart, was admitted to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington on Wednesday, August 23 with a head injury.
Hospital staff had alerted police to the nature of the injury shortly after 8.20am that day.
Since being admitted to hospital Andrew’s condition deteriorated and, despite the efforts of medical staff, he has now died as a result of his injuries.
Northumbria Police’s major investigation team believe his injuries were sustained during a suspected assault on Stakeford Lane, Guide Post, near Guide Post Working Men’s Club, between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday, August 22.
Investigators are now treating his death as murder, and Andrew’s next of kin are being supported by family liaison officers.
A 28-year-old man was previously charged with causing grievous bodily harm in relation to this incident, and appeared before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 28.
Following the hearing he was remanded in custody.
Police are asking that anyone with information that could help their ongoing enquiries gets in touch with them via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force’s website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230823-0273.
Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, the senior investigating officer, said: “Firstly, my thoughts and the thoughts of everyone at Northumbria Police are with Andrew’s family and friends at this tragic time.
“We will continue to support them in whatever way we can as they come to terms with their loss.”
“This is an incredibly serious incident and a number of enquiries are being carried out to determine exactly what happened leading up to and following the assault, but we still need the public’s help.
“We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the Stakeford Lane area of Guide Post on the night of Tuesday, August 22, particularly around Guide Post Working Men’s Club.
“This includes any motorists who may have dash-cam footage as they passed the area between 10pm and 10.45pm, or any residents or business owners who may have CCTV or doorbell camera footage in the vicinity.
“Although we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public, officers remain in the area to offer reassurance to the community and carry out enquiries to assist with the ongoing investigation.
“Any information, however small, could be really helpful to our ongoing investigation, so please get in touch if you think you can help. We would like to hear from you.”