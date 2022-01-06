Murder investigation launched after assault victim dies from his injuries

Police have launched a murder investigation after Noel Reynolds died from his injuries after being assaulted in North Shields.

At around 10.17pm on December 10, Noel Reynolds was walking in the Balkwell Avenue area when he was approached by an unknown male, who has then assaulted him in a suspected one-punch attack.

Noel, 37, from South Shields, fell to the ground following the assault and was soon rushed to hospital where he remained in an unresponsive state, until he sadly passed away on January 3.

His family are currently being supported by specialist officers.

An investigation was immediately launched following the assault and a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident. They have both since been released on police bail.

Enquiries remain ongoing and officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with Noel’s family and loved ones, who are being offered specialist support by our officers.

"We ask that their privacy is respected during this truly challenging time.”

She added: “In the immediate aftermath of the incident, we launched an extensive investigation and have trawled hours of CCTV and made dozens of doorstep visits.

“Following Noel’s death, we are now treating this as a murder investigation and are appealing to the public for their assistance.

“We ask that anyone with knowledge of this dreadful incident please come forward.”