Mourners wear the favourite colour of stabbed schoolgirl Holly Newton as 15-year-old is laid to rest
Hundreds of mourners gathered in Northumberland today to say a final farewell to schoolgirl Holly Newton.
The 15-year-old was fatally stabbed in an attack in Hexham on January 27.
A 16-year-old boy from Gateshead has been charged with her murder. He is currently in youth detention and is due to be tried in July.
Hundreds of people joined a procession towards Hexham Abbey to pay tribute to the “helpful and kind” teenager who was attacked alongside her 16-year-old boyfriend.
His injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.
The teenager’s white coffin, which was covered in purple hearts, was pulled along the high street by four black horses wearing purple jackets – her favourite colour.
The top of the coffin was also covered with purple flowers and messages of condolence.
A popular teenager who loved dancing, Holly’s friends wrote tributes which were read out in the abbey.
They spoke of missing her cheekiness and her kindness, and wishing they had had more time together.