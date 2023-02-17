Hundreds of mourners gathered in Northumberland today to say a final farewell to schoolgirl Holly Newton.

The 15-year-old was fatally stabbed in an attack in Hexham on January 27.

A 16-year-old boy from Gateshead has been charged with her murder. He is currently in youth detention and is due to be tried in July.

Hundreds of people joined a procession towards Hexham Abbey to pay tribute to the “helpful and kind” teenager who was attacked alongside her 16-year-old boyfriend.

His injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

The teenager’s white coffin, which was covered in purple hearts, was pulled along the high street by four black horses wearing purple jackets – her favourite colour.

The top of the coffin was also covered with purple flowers and messages of condolence.

A popular teenager who loved dancing, Holly’s friends wrote tributes which were read out in the abbey.

They spoke of missing her cheekiness and her kindness, and wishing they had had more time together.

1 . A solemn day Family and friends arrive at Hexham Abbey to say their final farewells. Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP Photo Sales

2 . Her favourite colour Mourners wore Holly's favourite colour purple as a tribute to the 15-year-old. Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP Photo Sales

3 . Purple flowers A huge wreath of purple flowers sat atop Holly's white coffin. Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP Photo Sales

4 . Wreath A wreath spelling out the teenager's name accompanied the coffin on its final journey. Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP Photo Sales