Motorcyclist taken to hospital after suspected hit and run collision in Northumberland

Police have appealed for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a suspected hit and run collision in Northumberland.

At around 6.20pm on Friday, June 6, police were alerted to an injured rider of a red Ducati Multistrada motorcycle on the B6320 near Nunwick, north of Chollerford.

Emergency services attended where it was understood he had been struck by a vehicle at the junction of Fairshaw Farm, and the driver involved had left the scene.

The rider, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He remains there for treatment in a stable condition and his next of kin have been informed.

Part of the road was closed around two hours to allow officers to carry out enquiries.

An investigation was immediately launched by the Force’s Roads Policing unit – with officers now appealing for information, and for the driver involved to come forward.

Sergeant Alex Partington, of Northumbria Police, said: “A man remains in hospital with serious injuries as a result of this collision – while the driver involved remains unknown.

“A number of enquiries remain underway to trace them, and we’d urge the person responsible to do the right thing and come forward to police as soon as possible.

“While our investigation is still at an early stage, we believe the driver of the car involved would have been aware they had been involved in a collision.

"We’re keeping an open mind – and any details, no matter how small they may seem, could greatly help us.”

They are especially keen to hear from witnesses who saw what happened or the motorcycle and vehicle in the area, and anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.

Members of the public can get in touch by sending a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat function or report forms on the Force’s website.

For those unable to get in touch in those ways, call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250606-1016