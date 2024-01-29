Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police received complaints about motorbike riders at the Mermaid Car Park on Saturday, January 20.

The following day officers arrested a boy, aged 17, on suspicion of dangerous driving and took the bike into their possession. The boy remains on police bail.

Sergeant Jen Daniels from the Blyth Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Police received multiple reports of motorbikes causing antisocial behaviour at the Mermaid Car Park on Saturday, January 20.

The bike was seized by Northumbria Police. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

“Following these reports, Blyth Neighbourhood Team arrested a male on Sunday, January 21 on suspicion of dangerous driving and uplifted the motorbike in connection with this incident.

“We are aware that motorbike antisocial behaviour is a priority issue and we would urge you to continue to report any ongoing issues.”