Motorbike seized and teenager arrested after motorbike antisocial behaviour reports in Blyth
Northumbria Police received complaints about motorbike riders at the Mermaid Car Park on Saturday, January 20.
The following day officers arrested a boy, aged 17, on suspicion of dangerous driving and took the bike into their possession. The boy remains on police bail.
Sergeant Jen Daniels from the Blyth Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Police received multiple reports of motorbikes causing antisocial behaviour at the Mermaid Car Park on Saturday, January 20.
“Following these reports, Blyth Neighbourhood Team arrested a male on Sunday, January 21 on suspicion of dangerous driving and uplifted the motorbike in connection with this incident.
“We are aware that motorbike antisocial behaviour is a priority issue and we would urge you to continue to report any ongoing issues.”
Police say the identity of motorbike owners, where the bike is being used and stored, and descriptions of the bike and rider are all useful information.