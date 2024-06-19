Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A robber from Morpeth who threatened his victim at knifepoint in his own home and stole his e-bike has been jailed for more than seven years.

Jordan Smith used a hammer to force entry into the property on Kirkley Drive in Ashington at around 6.30pm on November 10 last year.

The 30-year-old held a knife to the victim’s throat and damaged two doors before leaving the house with the e-bike, worth more than £5,000, and the bike’s charger.

Officers from Northumbria Police immediately launched an investigation and Smith was quickly identified as his balaclava slipped from his head during the altercation.

Jordan Smith.

Smith, of Reid Street, Morpeth, was later arrested and charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

He pleaded guilty to both offences in a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court in April and was recently sentenced to seven-and-a-half years behind bars with an extended licence period of three years at the same court.

Following his sentencing, Inspector Wayne Daniels, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a superb result following excellent work from our officers.

“We hope that this long sentence for Smith will allow the victim to gain some closure following such a traumatic ordeal.”

Insp Daniels added: “No-one in our communities should have to experience anything like the victim did in this case and we will always do everything within our power to locate those responsible and bring them to justice.