Morpeth restaurant's appeal after its door was vandalised
Sambuca put out a post on its Morpeth Facebook page following the incident earlier this week. Despite the damage to the door, it is still open for business.
The post included the following: “Last night around midnight (28 April 2025), an incident occurred and our door was vandalised involving a person wearing a pink balaclava and a white T-shirt that we have seen after managing to get CCTV footage from a nearby camera.
“If anyone recognises this person or has any information, please come forward.
“What happened is unacceptable in our community, and we need to stand together to prevent it from happening again.”
There used to be a franchise of the North East restaurant chain located in the Market Place, but it closed. After a few years away from the town, it returned last November at 7 Newmarket in what used to be the premises for Primo Piano.