Michael Derrane, 50, used encrypted communications platform EncroChat to move firearms and multiple kilos of class A and B drugs wholesale, selling them on to criminals for a profit.

Evidence from encrypted messages showed Derrane was well known to serious organised crime groups in Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, the Midlands, and London and would travel up to 700 miles to exchange illicit goods.

In one series of messages he discussed the sale of 30 kilos of heroin split between locations in London, Leicester and Oxford.

The NCA seized a gun from Derrane's van when he was arrested in Leeds in 2020. £6,000 was also found. The picture of drugs was taken from Encrochat message exchange.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to 19 years and two months imprisonment after admitting conspiracy to transfer prohibited weapons (firearms) and conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) launched its investigation into Derrane, from St Mary’s Park, in 2020 as part of Operation Venetic – the UK law enforcement response to the takedown of encrypted global communications service EncroChat.

On 22 April 2020, he was arrested in his van in the Tingley area of Leeds by NCA armed officers on suspicion of firearms and drugs offences.

During a search of the van officers recovered a firearm that had been converted to fire fully automatic, as well as ammunition, class B drugs and £6000.

The gun found in Derrane's van.

On 2 July 2020, Alsi Vata, 26, who had conspired with Derrane to buy this firearm and others, was detained by NCA officers in the presence of the former Home Secretary as he left an apartment in Soho.

Messages analysed in April 2020 as part of Operation Venetic provided evidence of their plans. Using the handle ‘Budplug’, Vata sent a message to Derrane in April 2020 requesting firearms.

Derrane, who used the handle ‘Big Corey’, responded, saying: “They in Spain until we start sending again. I can’t get em you got enough kill someone, only need one in right place.”

In another message, Derrane references a dispute he has over drugs and money with another man, saying: “‘That’s all they have to wait and I just need 2 bullets in a gun.”

Vata, from Deptford Church Street, London, admitted conspiracy to transfer prohibited weapons (firearms), possession of a prohibited weapon (firearm) and conspiracy to supply class cocaine and cannabis.

He was sentenced to 14 years and three months alongside Derrane.

Adrian Barnard, senior investigating officer, said: “Today’s sentencing is testament to the hard work of law enforcement in relentlessly pursuing those who deal in lethal firearms.

“Messages clearly showed that Derrane was a dangerous person, whose access to weaponry gave him status among organised crime groups on a national scale.

“The levels of violence and exploitation that are linked to illegal drugs and firearms in the UK is undeniable and, not only are we going after the criminal kingpins, we’re disrupting those middle-tier criminals before they can make their way up the chain and cause even greater harm.”

